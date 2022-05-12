ProFrac IPO priced below midpoint of target range

May 12 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC.O, an oilfield services company, backed by billionaires Dan and Farris Wilks, priced its initial public offering at $18 per share, below the mid point of its target range, valuing the company at $1.7 billion.

