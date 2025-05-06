ProFrac Holding's Earnings: A Preview

ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ProFrac Holding will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.32.

The market awaits ProFrac Holding's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.37, leading to a 7.14% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at ProFrac Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.13 0.14 0.02 EPS Actual -0.67 -0.29 0 0 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 11.0% -5.0% -4.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ProFrac Holding were trading at $4.65 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.12%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on ProFrac Holding

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ProFrac Holding.

Analysts have provided ProFrac Holding with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $6.5, suggesting a potential 39.78% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Aris Water Solutions, NPK International and Solaris Energy, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Aris Water Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 523.66% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NPK International, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 158.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Solaris Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $48.6, suggesting a potential 945.16% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Aris Water Solutions, NPK International and Solaris Energy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ProFrac Holding Neutral -7.03% $3.80M -9.96% Aris Water Solutions Neutral 13.91% $46.55M 1.10% NPK International Buy 32.29% $25.25M 3.06% Solaris Energy Outperform 31.19% $27.59M 1.41%

Key Takeaway:

ProFrac Holding ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Additionally, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, ProFrac Holding lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About ProFrac Holding

ProFrac Holding Corp is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Its operations are focused in West Texas, East Texas/Louisiana, South Texas, Oklahoma, Uinta, and Appalachian. The company operates in three segments: Stimulation Services, Proppant Production, and Manufacturing. Stimulation services, which generate the majority of the revenue for the company operate a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment that generates revenue by providing stimulation services.

A Deep Dive into ProFrac Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: ProFrac Holding's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ProFrac Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ProFrac Holding's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProFrac Holding's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, ProFrac Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

