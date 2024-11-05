ProFrac Holding reports Q3 revenue $575.3M, consensus $560.71M

Reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $134.8M. Matt Wilks, ProFrac’s executive chairman, stated, “We continued our recent quarterly trend setting new operating efficiency records while delivering leading performance for our customers amidst a challenging market environment. Despite continued activity softness, ProFrac was able to deliver strong financial results in line with the second quarter. As I have previously highlighted, ProFrac’s leading position throughout the completions value chain enables us to deliver robust financial and operational performance through-the-cycle. Further, our integrated platform bolsters our commercial strategy to partner with operators that value integrated, highly efficient solutions at scale.”
