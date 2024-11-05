ProFrac Holding provides segment outlook

The company said, “In the Stimulation Services segment, the Company anticipates pricing and activity to decline in the fourth quarter. Due to our integrated model and prudent cost management, we are able to navigate cyclicality without sacrificing service and asset quality. Based on ongoing dialogue with operators we anticipate a recovery in activity in 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and we continue to field new inbound requests for additional integrated fleet deployments with the highest demand for electric and Tier 4 dual fuel or DGB technologies. Today, approximately 72% of our active fleets include e-fleet or natural gas-capable equipment. The Proppant Production segment started to see incremental improvement as we moved through the third quarter, although natural gas-directed activity was subdued and West Texas remains highly competitive. We anticipate that pricing and volumes in the fourth quarter will be impacted by weaker demand. We continue to actively manage operating costs to partially mitigate the impact of lower profitability. We expect a recovery in activity in 2025 relative to the fourth quarter, with a more pronounced potential improvement in oil-levered regions.”

