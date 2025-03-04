PROFRAC HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $ACDC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PROFRAC HOLDING ($ACDC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $488,847,750 and earnings of -$0.28 per share.

PROFRAC HOLDING Insider Trading Activity

PROFRAC HOLDING insiders have traded $ACDC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS, LP THRC has made 6 purchases buying 1,786,194 shares for an estimated $11,357,142 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MATTHEW WILKS (Executive Chairman) has made 3 purchases buying 368,716 shares for an estimated $2,624,147 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FARRIS WILKS purchased 338,756 shares for an estimated $2,347,579

PROFRAC HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of PROFRAC HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

