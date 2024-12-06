ProFrac Holding downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded ProFrac Holding (ACDC) to Underweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $7. The firm sees more competitive frac market dynamics and downgraded ProFrac saying it sees a more attractive relative valuation, stronger balance sheet, and higher 2025 free cash flow yield at ProPetro Holding (PUMP).

