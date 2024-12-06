ProFrac Holding downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded ProFrac Holding (ACDC) to Underweight from Neutral with a $7 price target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.