ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.40, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

ProFrac Holding Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ProFrac Holding Corp. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% lower. ProFrac Holding Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ProFrac Holding Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.36. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.23.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC)



