ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.23, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.51% in that time.

ProFrac Holding Corp. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ProFrac Holding Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% lower within the past month. ProFrac Holding Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ProFrac Holding Corp. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.66.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

