ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ProFrac Holding Corp. (PFHC) closed the most recent trading day at $15.21, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.43% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ProFrac Holding Corp. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ProFrac Holding Corp. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.26% lower. ProFrac Holding Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ProFrac Holding Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.81. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

