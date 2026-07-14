Is ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ProFrac Holding Corp. is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ProFrac Holding Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACDC's full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ACDC has returned about 33.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 23.3%. As we can see, ProFrac Holding Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, HF Sinclair (DINO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 77.3%.

Over the past three months, HF Sinclair's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 54.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ProFrac Holding Corp. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.6% so far this year, meaning that ACDC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, HF Sinclair falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #45. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +49%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to ProFrac Holding Corp. and HF Sinclair as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.