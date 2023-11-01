Profound Medical (TSXV:PRN) Price Target Increased by 21.08% to 18.36

The average one-year price target for Profound Medical (TSXV:PRN) has been revised to 18.36 / share. This is an increase of 21.08% from the prior estimate of 15.16 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.93% from the latest reported closing price of 11.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Profound Medical. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRN is 0.43%, an increase of 19.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 8,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 1,605K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 29.25% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,201K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 141.23% over the last quarter.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 1,168K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 37.66% over the last quarter.

Timelo Investment Management holds 732K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 679K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 46.24% over the last quarter.

