Profound Medical (TSXV:PRN) Price Target Decreased by 25.50% to 15.16

The average one-year price target for Profound Medical (TSXV:PRN) has been revised to 15.16 / share. This is an decrease of 25.50% from the prior estimate of 20.35 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.85 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.32% from the latest reported closing price of 14.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Profound Medical. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRN is 0.36%, an increase of 63.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.17% to 8,357K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 1,721K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,778K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 21.42% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,188K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 1,172K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,180K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 10.83% over the last quarter.

Timelo Investment Management holds 756K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 128,673.02% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 648K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

