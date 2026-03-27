Profound Medical (TSX:PRN) Price Target Decreased by 24.59% to 11.73

The average one-year price target for Profound Medical (TSX:PRN) has been revised to $11.73 / share. This is a decrease of 24.59% from the prior estimate of $15.56 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $12.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.37% from the latest reported closing price of $8.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Profound Medical. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRN is 0.29%, an increase of 43.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.28% to 15,401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIL holds 2,200K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,885K shares , representing an increase of 14.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 75.24% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Securities holds 1,944K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 83.26% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 1,069K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares , representing an increase of 35.25%.

Royce & Associates holds 990K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing an increase of 13.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRN by 88.10% over the last quarter.

Timelo Investment Management holds 980K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares , representing an increase of 38.41%.

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