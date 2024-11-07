Profound Medical reports Q3 EPS (38c), consensus (30c)

Reports Q3 revenue $2.83M, consensus $3.01M. “As excited as we were in July that TULSA was poised to start competing with other major prostate treatment modalities on a level playing field, now with the Final Rule, not only will TULSA be uniquely reimbursed at a higher Urology APC Level 7, but also feasible at an unrivaled number of locations compared to other prostate disease treatment modalities. We believe this will enable needed physician and patient access to innovative therapy that men deserve, and be an inflection point for our business,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s CEO and Chairman.

