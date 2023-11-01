Profound Medical (PROF) Price Target Increased by 20.88% to 13.28

The average one-year price target for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) has been revised to 13.28 / share. This is an increase of 20.88% from the prior estimate of 10.99 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.15 to a high of 13.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.79% from the latest reported closing price of 8.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Profound Medical. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROF is 0.43%, an increase of 19.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 8,184K shares. The put/call ratio of PROF is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 1,605K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,721K shares, representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 29.25% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,201K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,188K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 141.23% over the last quarter.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 1,168K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,172K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 37.66% over the last quarter.

Timelo Investment Management holds 732K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 756K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 679K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROF by 46.24% over the last quarter.

Profound Medical Background Information

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue. Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO®, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO® is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient's natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO® has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO® is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ('FDA'). Profound is also commercializing Sonalleve®, an innovative therapeutic platform that is CE marked for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. Sonalleve® has also been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration for the non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and has FDA approval under a Humanitarian Device Exemption for the treatment of osteoid osteoma. The Company is in the early stages of exploring additional potential treatment markets for Sonalleve® where the technology has been shown to have clinical application, such as non-invasive ablation of abdominal cancers and hyperthermia for cancer therapy.

