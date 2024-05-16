Profound Medical (PROF) Adds AI to Prostate Cancer Treatment

Profound Medical PROF recently announced the FDA clearance of its Contouring Assistant AI module, designed to enhance the creation of automated treatment plans for prostate cancer using its TULSA-PRO system. This clearance marks a major step forward in the field of prostate cancer treatment through the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into prostate cancer procedures, which holds promising implications for both patients and healthcare providers.

The Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation (TULSA) procedure, facilitated by real-time MR guidance, offers a minimally invasive treatment option for prostate cancer patients across various risk categories. By leveraging precise sound absorption technology, TULSA targets diseased tissue with unparalleled precision while preserving urinary continence and sexual function. With the clearance of the Contouring Assistant AI module, urologists gain access to a sophisticated tool that streamlines the treatment planning process, enhancing both efficiency and precision.

AI Technology for Prostate Segmentation

The Contouring Assistant utilizes a deep learning convolutional neural network, which enables the precise segmentation of the prostate, thus aiding in the creation of targeted treatment plans for patients. Clinical studies, including standalone and multi-reader, and multi-case trials, have demonstrated the module's effectiveness in improving segmentation accuracy and efficiency.

Profound Medical conducted rigorous clinical analysis to support the FDA 510(k) application for the Contouring Assistant. The module was compared with a reference standard created by expert radiologists. Clinical data demonstrated non-inferiority of the Contouring Assistant in segmentation accuracy. Additionally, urologists using the AI module demonstrated a 32% improvement in contouring speed, highlighting the potential for significant time savings in clinical practice.

The FDA clearance of the Contouring Assistant AI module is expected to have a transformative impact on prostate cancer treatment. By streamlining the treatment planning process and enhancing accuracy, this technology has the potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural times. The module's integration with the TULSA-PRO system reflects Profound Medical's commitment to innovation and improving clinical outcomes for patients with prostate disease.

Building Profound's AI Portfolio

Profound Medical's focus on developing AI-driven solutions extends beyond the Contouring Assistant. The company is actively working on additional modules under the TULSA-AI brand to further enhance treatment customization, ease of use and clinical confidence. The forthcoming TULSA BPH module is poised to address the specific needs of patients with benign prostatic hyperplasia, showcasing Profound's dedication to expanding its AI portfolio to cater to a diverse range of prostate-related conditions.

Notable Developments

In March, Profound Medical announced a non-exclusive collaboration with Siemens Healthineers to combine the TULSA-PRO system with the Siemens Magnetom Free.Max magnetic resonance scanner, which will offer a full therapeutic solution for prostate cancer.

