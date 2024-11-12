News & Insights

Profound Medical to Present at Stifel Conference

November 12, 2024 — 08:38 am EST

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) has released an update.

Profound Medical Corp., known for its innovative, incision-free medical therapies, is set to present its business updates at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference. The company’s TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve technologies offer promising solutions for prostate disease and uterine fibroids, respectively, with significant regulatory approvals across major markets.

