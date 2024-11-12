Profound Medical to Present at Stifel Conference

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) has released an update.

Profound Medical Corp., known for its innovative, incision-free medical therapies, is set to present its business updates at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference. The company’s TULSA-PRO and Sonalleve technologies offer promising solutions for prostate disease and uterine fibroids, respectively, with significant regulatory approvals across major markets.

For further insights into TSE:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.