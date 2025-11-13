Stocks

Profound Medical Corp. Reports Narrower Q3 Loss, Revenue Surge

November 13, 2025 — 05:20 pm EST

(Correction: This story corrects several figures from a previously released story.)

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) released its third quarter financial results on Thursday, reporting a net loss that narrowed compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The commercial-stage medical device company said its third quarter net loss was approximately $8.0 million, or $0.26 per common share, a 15% improvement from a net loss of approximately $9.4 million, or $0.38 per common share, in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Profound Medical said its revenue for the period soared 87% year-over-year to a record $5.29 million in the third quarter of 2025 from $2.83 million a year ago.

Profound Medical Corp. results at a glance (GAAP) :

-Net loss: $7.97 Mln. vs. $9.36 Mln. last year.
-Loss per share: $0.26 vs. $0.38 last year.
-Revenue: $5.29 Mln vs. $2.83 Mln last year.

