Profound Medical Corp. Reports Narrower Q3 Loss, Revenue Surge

(Correction: This story corrects several figures from a previously released story.)

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) released its third quarter financial results on Thursday, reporting a net loss that narrowed compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The commercial-stage medical device company said its third quarter net loss was approximately $8.0 million, or $0.26 per common share, a 15% improvement from a net loss of approximately $9.4 million, or $0.38 per common share, in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Profound Medical said its revenue for the period soared 87% year-over-year to a record $5.29 million in the third quarter of 2025 from $2.83 million a year ago.

