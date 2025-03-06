Profound Medical Corp. Q4 Income Retreats, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Profound Medical corp. (PROF) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $6.91 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $8.29 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 108.0% to $4.18 million from $2.01 million last year.

Profound Medical corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.91 Mln. vs. $8.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $4.18 Mln vs. $2.01 Mln last year.

