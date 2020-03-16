Profits rise 7% at S.Africa's Old Mutual, but insurer warns on year to come

Adds details, quote

JOHANNESBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - South Africa's Old Mutual OMUJ.J on Monday reported a 7% rise in adjusted full-year profit, a result it had anticipated, though it warned it was unlikely to meet a key target next year.

The insurer, which saw its share price sink over 2019 amid a damaging dispute with former chief executive Peter Moyo over his abrupt sacking in June, flagged an increase of up to 9% in adjusted profits in a trading statement earlier this month.

It said this was largely due to higher shareholder investment returns in South Africa, while its results from operations (RFO) were down 2%. It had warned these could drop by up to 5%.

"Our business was resilient against significant headwinds in 2019," Old Mutual's statement said, pointing to a weak economy in its home market and many others across the continent.

The company added it was confident it is in good stead to endure what was expected to be another difficult year to come.

However, it warned that its target for RFO of nominal GDP growth plus 2% compound annual growth rate was highly dependent on the South African economy and it does not anticipate being able to achieve it next year.

The insurer's adjusted headline earnings per share for the year to Dec. 31 stood at 209.3 cents ($0.1283), versus 195.1 cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa. Old Mutual adjusts its figure to account for factors including the break up of its former conglomerate structure into four separate entities - a U.S. asset manager, British wealth manager, African financial services division and a bank - that executives said would fare better alone.

However, a tough operating climate and the dispute with Moyo have rocked Old Mutual's share price, which are more than 20% down since their listing. It executed two share buybacks in 2019 in a bid to bolster its shares.

($1 = 16.3118 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952832;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.