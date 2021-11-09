Personal Finance

Profits Drop at Tencent Music as Regulatory Pinch is Felt

Publisher
Variety
Published
Profits at Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest digital music company, dropped in the third quarter of its financial year as the company felt the impact of the Chinese government’s multiple crackdowns on the tech sector. Net profits in the three months from July to September 2021 fell to RMB788 million ($122 million). That compares with […]

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Variety

Variety is the most authoritative and trusted source of entertainment business news, reaching an audience of affluent influencers. For 113 years, influential producers, executives and talent in entertainment have turned to Variety for expert film, TV, digital, music, and theater business analysis and insights.

Learn More

Explore Personal Finance

Explore

Most Popular