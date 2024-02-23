Profits at Mexico's Femsa dip nearly 18% in fourth quarter as costs rise

Adds details on results

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa posted a 17.7% year-on-year fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, driven in part by higher sales and labor costs in Mexico, and a decline in its health business division, according to a filing released on Friday.

Net profit for Femsa FEMSAUBD.MX during the quarter reached 3.27 billion pesos ($193 million).

Cost of sales surged 21% in the quarter.

Revenue for the company, which controls one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a sprawling chain of Oxxo convenience stores, climbed 4.6% to reach nearly 190 billion pesos in the October-to-December period.

Femsa's adjusted EBITDA in the quarter rose by 3.6% to total 26.93 billion pesos.

The company is set to wrap up a series of asset sales this year, as part of its plan to reduce debt and focus on its core businesses.

($1 = 16.9666 pesos at end of December )

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

