News & Insights

US Markets
KO

Profits at Mexico's Femsa dip nearly 18% in fourth quarter as costs rise

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

February 23, 2024 — 08:36 am EST

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres for Reuters ->

Adds details on results

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa posted a 17.7% year-on-year fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, driven in part by higher sales and labor costs in Mexico, and a decline in its health business division, according to a filing released on Friday.

Net profit for Femsa FEMSAUBD.MX during the quarter reached 3.27 billion pesos ($193 million).

Cost of sales surged 21% in the quarter.

Revenue for the company, which controls one of the world's largest Coca-Cola bottlers and a sprawling chain of Oxxo convenience stores, climbed 4.6% to reach nearly 190 billion pesos in the October-to-December period.

Femsa's adjusted EBITDA in the quarter rose by 3.6% to total 26.93 billion pesos.

The company is set to wrap up a series of asset sales this year, as part of its plan to reduce debt and focus on its core businesses.

($1 = 16.9666 pesos at end of December )

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.