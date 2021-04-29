Profits at hearing aid maker Amplifon jump nearly 50% in Q1

Contributor
Federico Maccioni Reuters
Published

Core earnings at Amplifon rose 48.9% in the first quarter as actions taken last year to counter the virus crisis boosted "operating efficiency and increased productivity", the world's largest retailer of hearing aids said on Thursday.

The company said that recurring earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the January-March period came in at 96.6 million euros ($117 million), while its profit margins rose to 21.9% from 17.8%.

The Milan-based company confirmed its expectations of full-year revenues outperforming the reference market, adding that it sees sales rising to about 1.93 billion euros in 2021 from 1.56 billion last year.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696595))

