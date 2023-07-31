News & Insights

Profits at Brazil's telecom operator TIM more than double

Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

July 31, 2023 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications operator TIM TIMS3.SA reported on Monday a 104% jump in its second-quarter net profit, boosted by mobile phone services.

TIM Brasil, controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, posted a profit of 638 million reais ($135 million) in the April to June period.

($1 = 4.7241 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

