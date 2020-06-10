Profit Taking Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in eight straight sessions, advancing almost 780 points or 7.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,720-point plateau

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent rallies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 83.05 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 11,720.16 after trading between 11,621.02 and 11,740.90.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial increased 0.83 percent, Mega Financial collected 0.78 percent, CTBC Financial was up 0.24 percent, Fubon Financial jumped 1.36 percent, First Financial spiked 1.73 percent, E Sun Financial gathered 0.53 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.10 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation skidded 1.48 percent, MediaTek and Hon Hai Precision both added 0.50 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.45 percent, Largan Precision and Taiwan Cement both rose 0.23 percent and Asia Cement and Formosa Plastic both eased 0.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks saw considerable volatility Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before eventually ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 282.31 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 26,989.99, while the NASDAQ added 66.59 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 10,020.35 and the S&P 500 fell 17.04 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,190.14.

The continued advance by the Nasdaq partly reflected notable gains by big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which jumped by 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, to new record closing highs.

Meanwhile, the lower closes by the Dow and the S&P 500 came even though both indexes briefly turned positive after the Fed indicated interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain near zero through the end of 2022. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled at $39.60 a barrel, gaining $0.66 or 1.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.