Profit Taking Predicted For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, jumping more than 130 points or 8.1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,820-point plateau although investors may decide to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to plummeting crude oil prices, while profit taking is also likely on the docket. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 31.72 points or 1.77 percent to finish at 1,823.60 after trading between 1,791.92 and 1,838.97.

Among the actives, S-Oil rose 0.74 percent, while SK Innovation eased 0.11 percent, Shinhan Financial surged 4.20 percent, KB Financial collected 0.76 percent, Hana Financial gathered 2.31 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.85 percent, LG Electronics increased 6.65 percent, SK Hynix soared 3.25 percent, Lotte Chemical sank 0.29 percent, POSCO perked 0.31 percent, KEPCO added 0.52 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 1.80 percent, Kia Motors skyrocketed 5.41 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks opened sharply higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed, sending the major averages slightly into the red.

The Dow eased 26.13 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 22,653.86, while the NASDAQ lost 25.98 points or 0.33 percent to 7,887.26 and the S&P 500 fell 4.27 points or 0.16 percent to end at 2,659.41.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as traders reacted to recent signs that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing in hot spots such as New York.

But buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with traders taking profits after seeing Monday's strong rally as overdone.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower Tuesday after the Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for crude oil prices for the year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $2.45 or 9.4 percent at $23.63 a barrel.

