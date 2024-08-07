Profit Taking On The Menu For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in consecutive trading days, accelerating almost 1,500 points or 7.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 21,300-point plateau although investors may cash in on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on lingering concerns about the health of the U.S. economy. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The TSE finished sharply higher on Wednesday following large gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index surged 794.26 points or 3.87 percent to finish at 21,295.28 after trading between 20,638.28 and 21,306.23. Among the actives, Cathay Financial strengthened 3.04 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.60 percent, CTBC Financial increased 3.04 percent, First Financial perked 0.18 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.35 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.59 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company accelerated 4.55 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation spiked 2.51 percent, Hon Hai Precision advanced 1.79 percent, Largan Precision rallied 3.35 percent, Catcher Technology soared 2.30 percent, MediaTek surged 6.98 percent, Delta Electronics improved 1.74 percent, Novatek Microelectronics sank 0.80 percent, Formosa Plastics lost 0.36 percent, Nan Ya Plastics was up 1.50 percent and Asia Cement dipped 0.24 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened solidly higher on Wednesday but faded as the day progressed, finally ending with significant losses.

The Dow stumbled 234.21 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 38,763.45, while the NASDAQ sank 171.05 points or 1.05 percent to end at 16,195.81 and the S&P 500 dropped 40.53 points or 0.77 percent to close at 5,199.50.

Stocks initially continued to benefit from bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the recent sell-off.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy continued to hang over the markets.

Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as data showed a much larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $2.03 or 2.75 percent at $75.23 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to climb 11.2 percent on year, moderating from 33.9 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 6.1 percent, slowing from 23.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $6.10 billion, up from $4.68 billion a month earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.