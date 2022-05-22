Profit Taking May Dent Hong Kong Shares On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one day after snapping the four-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,260 points or 6.5 percent. The Hang Seng now rests just above the 20,715-point plateau although it may hand back some of those gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to slightly higher, with support from oil stocks capped by weakness from tech shares. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties, oil companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index surged 596.56 points or 2.96 percent to finish at 20,717.24 after trading between 20,408.68 and 20,794.13.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies soared 5.93 percent, while Alibaba Group rallied 5.64 percent, Alibaba Health Info accelerated 5.73 percent, ANTA Sports picked up 0.72 percent, China Life Insurance gathered 2.12 percent, China Mengniu Dairy improved 2.83 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 2.04 percent, China Resources Land rose 1.57 percent, CITIC increased 2.15 percent, CNOOC advanced 2.96 percent, Country Garden dropped 0.81 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical climbed 3.00 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 1.95 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.28 percent, Henderson Land increased 2.34 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas strengthened 3.81 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and CLP Holdings both collected 1.75 percent, JD.com spiked 5.91 percent, Lenovo gathered 2.17 percent, Li Ning gained 1.62 percent, Meituan jumped 4.53 percent, New World Development was up 1.03 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.61 percent, Xiaomi Corporation surged 5.96 percent and WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 7.85 percent.

Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened higher on Friday, quickly plummeted into the red before rallying to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 8.77 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 31,261.90, while the NASDAQ fell 33.88 points or 0.30 percent to close at 11,354.62 and the S&P 500 rose 0.57 points or 0.01 percent to end at 3,901.36.

For the week, the NASDAQ dove 3.8 percent, the S&P sank 3 percent and the Dow lost 2.9 percent.

The extended volatility on Wall Street came as traders continued to debate when the markets will reach a bottom following recent weakness.

The S&P 500 was down more than 20 percent from January's record closing high, which is seen as signaling a bear market.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Friday, lifted by the proposed ban on Russian oil by the EU and the relaxation of Covid lockdowns in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July added $0.39 or 0.4 percent at $110.28 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release April figures for consumer prices later today; in March, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year.

