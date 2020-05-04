Profit Taking Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Thai stock market had moved higher in four straight sessions, accelerating almost 45 points or 3.4 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,300-point plateau and investors figure to lock in gains as the market catches up on missed negative sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is optimistic, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead after heavy selling a day earlier.

The SET finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index soared 18.98 points or 1.48 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,301.66 after moving as low as 1,292.97. Volume was 14.700 billion shares worth 79.146 billion baht. There were 732 gainers and 579 decliners, with 340 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.49 percent, while Thailand Airport jumped 3.75 percent, Asset World spiked 3.77 percent, Banpu accelerated 4.46 percent, Bangkok Bank climbed 3.48 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.48 percent, Bangkok Expressway rose 0.53 percent, BTS Group gathered 2.68 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.92 percent, Kasikornbank collected 2.68 percent, Krung Thai Bank gained 3.77 percent, PTT perked 4.41 percent, PTT Exploration and Production surged 7.99 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 2.03 percent, Siam Commercial Bank advanced 3.09 percent, Siam Concrete increased 1.76 percent and TMB Bank was up 3.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as stocks opened lower on Monday and spend much of the session in the red before eventually recovering to end in the green.

The Dow rose 26.07 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 23,749.76, while the NASDAQ spiked 105.77 points or 1.23 percent to 8,710.71 and the S&P 500 added 12.03 points or 0.42 percent to end at 2,842.74.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.

Airline stocks led the transportation sector lower after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the conglomerate has sold its entire equity position in the U.S. airline industry.

But energy stocks helped lead the rebound as crude oil prices moved higher Monday - extending gains to a fourth straight session on reports about several countries planning to ease lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.61 or 3.1 percent at $20.39 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see April numbers for consumer and producer prices later today; in March, overall inflation was down 0.86 percent on month and 0.54 percent on year, while core CPI was flat on month and down 0.50 percent on year. Producer prices lost 1.2 percent on month and 1.6 percent on year.

Thailand also will see April results for the manufacturing PMI from IHS Marketing; in March, the index score was 46.7.

