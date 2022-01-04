Profit Taking Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, rising more than 300 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 18,525-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support from oil stocks tempered by weakness from technology shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 255.84 points or 1.40 percent to finish at the daily high of 18,526.35 after moving as low as 18,395.14.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.65 percent, while Mega Financial improved 0.57 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.78 percent, First Financial rose 0.41 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.36 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company soared 3.96 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.63 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.49 percent, Largan Precision skyrocketed 7.80 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.63 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.30 percent, Delta Electronics surged 5.32 percent, Formosa Plastic sank 0.47 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.45 percent, Taiwan Cement fell 0.32 percent and Fubon Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow opened higher and stayed that way, the NASDAQ opened lower and stayed that way and the S&P opened higher but fell into the red.

The Dow spiked 214.59 points or 0.59 percent to a record 36,799.65, while the NASDAQ tumbled 210.08 points or 1.33 percent to close at 15,622.72 and the S&P 500 eased 3.02 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,793.54.

The sharp pullback by NASDAQ reflected substantial weakness among software and biotechnology stocks, while financials fueled the Dow.

The continued advance by the Dow also came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook even as the U.S. reported more than 1 million new Covid cases on Monday. Indications the new Omicron variant causes milder symptoms has led to hopes the recent surge could actually help to accelerate the end of the pandemic.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday after OPEC said it would stick to its plan to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day in February. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended higher by $0.91 or 1.2 percent at $76.99 a barrel.

