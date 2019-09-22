Profit Taking Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market finished higher in 11 straight sessions, accelerating almost 120 points or 6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,090-point plateau although it's overdue for consolidation on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on ongoing trade concerns between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher again on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index climbed 11.17 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 2,091.52 after trading between 2,077.30 and 2,092.37. Volume was 577 million shares worth 5.2 trillion won. There were 492 gainers and 305 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.42 percent, while KB Financial soared 3.03 percent, Hana Financial surged 4.09 percent, Samsung Electronics was up 0.10 percent, LG Electronics advanced 1.07 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.60 percent, SK Telecom and POSCO both perked 0.21 percent, KEPCO added 0.59 percent, Hyundai Motors gained 0.39 percent and Kia Motors jumped 1.03 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks shook off a positive open Friday, fading in the afternoon to finish firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 159.72 points or 0.59 percent to 26,935.07, the NASDAQ lost 65.21 points or 0.80 percent to 8,117.67 and the S&P 500 fell 14.72 points or 0.49 percent to 2,992.07. For the week, the Dow shed 1 percent, the NASDAQ lost 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent.

Stocks skidded on news Chinese trade negotiators canceled a scheduled visit to U.S. farm states this week. The news offset recent optimism about a potential end to the U.S.-China trade war, with the deputy-level talks expected to help pave the way for more productive talks next month.

Uncertainty about the outlook for interest also weighed on stocks, with Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren arguing that it is not necessary and potentially risky for the central bank to continue lowering rates.

Crude oil futures settled slightly lower on Friday but still managed a gain of nearly 6 percent for the week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended down $0.04 or 0.07 percent at $58.09 a barrel on the expiration day.

