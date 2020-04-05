Profit Taking Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 160 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 4,620-point plateau although it's likely to run out of steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ever-increasing coronavirus concerns and an expected tumble in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index spiked 91.74 points or 2.02 percent to finish at the daily high of 4,623.43 after moving as low as 4,531.81.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 1.00 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 5.79 percent, Bank Central Asia climbed 1.57 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia accelerated 4.16 percent, Indosat skyrocketed 12.10 percent, Indocement added 0.85 percent, Semen Indonesia gathered 2.67 percent, Indofood Suskes tumbled 2.94 percent, Astra International shed 0.76 percent, Astra Agro Lestari surged 4.23 percent, Aneka Tambang advanced 2.65 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 4.98 percent, Timah rose 1.82 percent and Bumi Resources and Perusahaan Gas were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into negative territory as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 360.91 points or 1.69 percent to finish at 21,052.53, while the NASDAQ lost 114.23 points or 1.53 percent to 7,373.08 and the S&P 500 fell 38.25 points or 1.51 percent to 2,488.65. For the week, the Dow lost 2.7 percent, the NASDAQ fell 1.7 percent and the S&P sank 2.1 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came after a Labor Department report showed that employment in the U.S. fell much more than expected in March - sending the jobless rate up to 4.4 percent from 3.5 percent in February.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday, climbing for a second straight day on rising hopes of deep production cuts by major oil producers. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $3.02 or 12 percent at $28.34 a barrel.

OPEC was supposed to meet today in a conference that would have included Russia and Saudi Arabia, who are at the center of the current production dispute. But the meeting was postponed by rising tensions between the two, setting up crude for heavy losses today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.