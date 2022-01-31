Profit-Taking Could Drive Dollar Index into 96.025 – 95.690

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar plunged against a basket of major currencies on Monday, posting its largest daily decline since last November as investors consolidated gains after hitting an 18 month high on Friday on expectations of a faster pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

On Monday, March U.S. Dollar Index futures settled at 96.537, down 0.729 or -0.75%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) finished at $25.88, down $0.17 or -0.65%.

Some traders blamed the sell-off on profit-taking ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report. Investors are expected to use this report as a gauge of how aggressive the Fed can be on its tightening path. As of Friday, investors were pricing in nearly five Fed rate hikes in 2022.

U.S. payrolls are forecast to show a gain of 153,000 jobs for January, down from 199,000 in December, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.9%, according to a Reuters poll.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 97.440 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 94.610 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is also up. A trade through 95.405 will change the minor trend to down. This will shift momentum to the downside.

The minor range is 95.405 to 97.440. Its retracement zone at 96.420 to 96.180 is the first downside target area and potential support.

A second minor range is 94.610 to 97.440. Its retracement zone at 96.025 to 95.690 is the primary downside target and value zone.

Short-Term Outlook

The early direction of the March U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 96.510.

Bearish Scenario

A sustained move under 96.510 will indicate the presence of sellers. This could lead to a quick break into 96.420 to 96.180. Since the main trend is up, buyers are likely to come in on a test of this area.

If 96.180 fails then look for the selling to possibly extend into 96.025 to 95.690. Once again, look for buyers to come in on a test of this zone.

The key area to watch is the support cluster at 96.180 to 96.025.

Bullish Scenario

A sustained mover over 96.510 will signal the return of buyers. The first upside target is 96.980. Aggressive counter-trend sellers could come in on the first test of this levels. They’ll be trying to create a potentially bearish secondary lower top.

If the buying is strong enough to overcome 96.980 then look for a short-term retest of the 18-month high at 97.440.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.