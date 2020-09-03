Profit Taking Contributing To Sell-Off On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of morning trading on Thursday, giving back ground following the rally seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq showing a particularly steep drop.

In recent trading, the major averages have seen further downside, hitting new lows for the session. The Dow is down 321.39 points or 1.1 percent at 28,779.11, the Nasdaq is down 431.38 points or 3.6 percent at 11,625.06 and the S&P 500 is down 70.89 points or 2 percent at 3,509.95.

Profit taking is contributing to the sell-off on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on some of the recent strength in the markets.

Stocks have continued to trend higher in recent weeks, leading some analysts to suggest the recovery by the markets has been overdone.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both ended Wednesday's trading at record closing highs, while the Dow reached its best closing level in over six months.

In a marked reversal from recent sessions, tech stocks are leading the way lower, as reflected by the nosedive by the Nasdaq.

Tech giants Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) are all posting notable losses on the day following recent strength.

On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits tumbled by more than expected in the week ended August 29th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims declined to 881,000, a decrease of 130,000 from the previous week's revised level of 1.011 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 950,000 from the 1.006 million originally reported for the previous week.

However, Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics, noted the decrease in jobless claims was largely due to a shift by the Labor Department to a new seasonal adjustment process.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched monthly employment report for August on Friday, with employment expected to surge up by 1.4 million jobs.

A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in service sector activity in the month of August.

The ISM said its services PMI dipped to 56.9 in August from 58.1 in July, but a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 57.0.

Networking stocks have moved sharply lower in morning trading, dragging the NYSE Arca Networking Index down by 7.8 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.

Ciena (CIEN) is leading the sector lower reporting better than expected fiscal third quarter results but warning an orders slowdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to adversely impact revenue for "a few quarters."

Substantial weakness is also visible among software and semiconductor stocks, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging by 4.6 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. Both indexes ended the previous session at record closing highs.

Housing, computer hardware, and retail stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while energy, airline and banking stocks are bucking the downtrend.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, although stocks in China and Hong Kong bucked the uptrend. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while South Korea's Kospi jumped by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index remains up by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index have both edged down by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward trend seen over the past few sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.6 basis points at 0.625 percent.

