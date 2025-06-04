Profit From the Silver Tsunami: Must-Watch Senior Care & Aging Stocks

An updated edition of the April 14, 2025 article.

The global population is aging at an unprecedented pace, reshaping healthcare systems and economic planning across nations. Longer life expectancies—fueled by medical advancements and improved living standards—have coincided with declining birth rates, leading to a demographic imbalance that is pronounced in developed and emerging economies alike.

According to the World Health Organization’s October 2024 report, the number of people aged 60 and older surpassed the number of children under five back in 2020. By 2030, one in six individuals globally will be over 60, and by 2050, that figure is expected to reach 2.1 billion. Notably, 80% of these older adults will reside in low- and middle-income countries. This shift is likely to be accompanied by a steady increase in non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which will place significant pressure on healthcare infrastructure, financing, and long-term care delivery.

In response to this demographic transformation, healthcare consumption patterns are shifting. Demand is rising for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, home-based care, and digital health solutions tailored for aging populations. The global geriatric care market was valued at approximately $1.2 trillion in 2025, up from around $1 trillion in 2022, with steady annual growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and age-associated conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, dementia and osteoporosis. Frailty, falls and other geriatric syndromes further complicate care requirements.

Healthcare giants such as Boston Scientific BSX, AbbVie ABBV, Amgen AMGN and Dexcom DXCM are all capitalizing on this evolving landscape. By enhancing operational efficiency, they are increasingly expanding their presence in the Seniors & Aging Demographics domain.

Pharmaceutical companies are ramping up efforts to develop treatments for chronic conditions prevalent in older adults. Those leading the innovation in immunology, oncology and neurodegenerative disease treatments are well-positioned for sustained growth. Simultaneously, innovations in medical technology and home care services bolster the sector's attractiveness and offer strong potential for high returns on investments. Digital health solutions, artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics and home-based monitoring systems are transforming elder care, creating new revenue opportunities for healthcare firms.

Another promising area that should draw niche investor interest is the Healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust (Healthcare REIT) sector. Within this space, Community Healthcare Trust CHCT and CareTrust REIT CTRE stand out for their focus on serving the aging population through specialized healthcare real estate. CHCT invests in outpatient centers and medical office buildings in underserved regions, expanding access to preventive and chronic care for seniors. CTRE, on the other hand, concentrates on post-acute and long-term care, owning skilled nursing, assisted living, and memory care facilities. Together, these companies are helping to meet the rising demand for healthcare and housing solutions driven by demographic shifts.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

4 Seniors & Aging Demographics Stocks in the Spotlight

Boston Scientific, a prominent medical device company, has developed several medical devices catering to the needs of the elderly. The company’s WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device is designed to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, offering an alternative to long-term anticoagulation therapy. Further, the SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer Coronary Stent system has shown favorable outcomes in elderly patients, particularly those requiring shorter durations of dual antiplatelet therapy.

This apart, the company’s LATITUDE NXT Remote Patient Management system and Communicator integrate features from the original LATITUDE platform with enhancements. This system supports more efficient clinic operations while enabling proactive, remote care for patients with implantable cardiac devices, many of whom are elderly. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

AbbVie, as a pharma giant, is actively expanding its focus on the senior and aging demographic through strategic partnerships and investments. The company’s December 2024 acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics includes the latter’s lead investigational asset ALIA-1758, an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta (3pE-Aβ) antibody, which is in development for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer's disease and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial. ALIA-1758 utilizes a novel blood-brain barrier-crossing technology, positioning it as a potential best-in-class disease-modifying therapy.

In oncology, AbbVie partnered with Xilio Therapeutics in February 2025 to develop tumor-activated immunotherapies, including masked T-cell engagers, aimed at improving treatment efficacy and reducing toxicity. In January 2025, AbbVie secured rights to SIM0500, a trispecific antibody from Simcere Zaiming, expanding its hematologic oncology pipeline. The company also invested $223 million in January 2024 to expand its Singapore biologics manufacturing facility, boosting capacity to meet the aging population's needs. AbbVie’s R&D focuses on next-gen immunology, bispecifics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3.

Amgen, a leading biotech firm, is sharpening its focus on the aging population through targeted biopharma innovation. At the May 2024 Financial Times Biotech Summit, management reaffirmed the need for elderly-focused medicines to meet evolving health demands.

In osteoporosis care, Amgen offers EVENITY for postmenopausal women at high fracture risk and Prolia, which outperforms traditional treatments in reducing fracture risk. The company is also advancing MariTide, its experimental obesity drug, which showed up to 20% weight loss at 52 weeks in trials, with added benefits for patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Amgen’s broader R&D pipeline includes next-gen immunology, bispecifics, ADCs and therapies targeting neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The stock has a Zacks Rank #3.

Dexcom, a leading provider of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, has been actively expanding its offerings to better serve seniors and the aging population. Its G7 CGM system is popular among older adults who find its sensor insertion and app setup process simple. Dexcom has also ensured that its CGM systems, including Dexcom G6 and G7, are covered by Medicare, increasing accessibility for seniors.

In August 2024, Dexcom launched Stelo, the first FDA-cleared over-the-counter CGM in the United States, designed for adults aged 18 and older who do not use insulin. Stelo offers real-time glucose readings and insights into how diet and exercise affect glucose levels. Priced at $99 for a two-sensor pack or $89 via monthly subscription, Stelo features a 15-day wear time and is HSA/FSA eligible. In December 2024, Dexcom integrated a Generative AI platform into Stelo, enhancing its Weekly Insights feature to provide users with more personalized content based on glucose levels, activity and sleep. The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.