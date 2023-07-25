Profit or Pitfall: Is Your Company's Security Prepared for the Future of the Cloud?

Andrew Casey, Chief Financial Officer, Lacework

Today, companies of every scale share a common thread: a connection with the cloud. Considering that all businesses use at least one cloud and more than 60% of all corporate data is stored in the cloud, its crucial role is unquestionable. However, this universal embrace of cloud computing didn't emerge without its share of challenges.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses found themselves scrambling to operate remotely. They were forced to expedite their transition, moving their data, applications, processes to the cloud extremely quickly. This urgency introduced a whole new array of concerns, particularly about securing their data. Many businesses invested in a variety of security tools without carefully evaluating whether they were good investments and without understanding how to effectively manage them.

The aftermath of rapid cloud adoption

Fast forward to today, where we witness security teams overwhelmed and overworked, grappling with thousands of alerts from multiple tools. On the other hand, business leaders are trying to gain the return on investment they initially expected from those tools. In addition, large language models are increasing the number of applications businesses use and the amount of cloud data they produce, further complicating the issue and multiplying the threat landscape.

Projections indicate that 85% of organizations will adopt a "cloud-first" approach by 2025, indicating that the cloud will continue to grow and change rapidly. This means that cloud security solutions need to be comprehensive and adaptable. Looking at the businesses heavily affected by cloud data breaches, we see that many of these companies struggled because they did not have the right combination of technology and processes in place.

While we can’t predict exactly how the cloud will evolve, the innovative strategies attackers might employ, or which businesses will be targeted, we can ensure readiness by making strategic preparations for our corporate cloud future; moving beyond just preventive to predictive. To assess your preparedness, there are a few critical questions to consider.

Are you complying with the newest cybersecurity regulations?

Today, regulators are stepping up their focus on company boards’ role in cybersecurity. Every business must understand how they are protected and whether they are complying with the latest regulations. An important part of the U.S. National Cybersecurity Strategy is the shift of cybersecurity responsibility away from individuals and small entities toward those better positioned to mitigate overall risk, such as technology providers. Since 2011, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked public companies to disclose major cybersecurity risks that could affect investments. Earlier this year, they proposed regulations that would also require public companies to disclose additional details about their cybersecurity efforts.

Regulations are also tightening within individual states. The New York Department of Financial Services recently made a second revision to its Part 500 compliance rules for financial services companies. These newly revised rules encompass cybersecurity issues from notification requirements to disaster recovery planning, with the goal to enhance against potential disruptions. In response, regulated financial institutions need to reassess their existing cybersecurity programs and adjust their own policies and procedures.

These changes aren’t limited to the U.S. — the European Union (EU)'s new Network and Information Security Directive (NIS 2 Directive) broadens cybersecurity standards and incident reporting requirements across various industries.

This increasingly stringent regulatory landscape, coupled with the continued evolution of cyber threats, has left many enterprises wondering how they can enhance their cybersecurity, while maintaining cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency.

Is your security solution built to adapt and scale?

The answer may lie in the adaptability and scalability of the security solutions businesses use. While businesses now understand the importance of robust security, they often face a challenging trade-off between growth and bolstering their security measures. Continually adding new solutions can lead to spiraling costs, hence the need for a platform that can adapt to changes in the cloud and serve as a strong foundation for future iterations.

A unified, consistent platform that enables businesses to swiftly react to security threats and provides relevant, actionable information to efficiently resolve incidents is crucial. The ideal platform should serve as a win-win solution for businesses, enabling them to scale efficiently while remaining secure. A security platform should enhance employee productivity by focusing on the security incidents that matter rather than bogging them down with low risk alerts and findings.

Enterprises are not just seeking comprehensive solutions, but also predictability in pricing structures. This transparency allows businesses to anticipate their costs as they scale their operations and cybersecurity measures.

Do you understand what’s happening in your cloud environment?

To guarantee optimal security within your cloud environment, it’s important to have a layered approach because, as we now know, breaches are inevitable. Experts predict ransomware attacks to occur every two seconds by 2031 and global damages from cybercrime will reach an annual total of $10.5 trillion by 2025.

With preventive security measures in place, businesses can reduce the likelihood of incidents, while reactive security measures will reduce the impact of those unavoidable breaches.

The critical first step is to gain a clear, comprehensive view of your cloud infrastructure, including all servers, databases, and storage systems across public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. You need to know which workloads are running across cloud environments and how they interact with other services. Visibility into user access and behavior is also vital; by monitoring who has access to your cloud environment and their activities, businesses can identify anomalies indicating potential security issues. Equally important is tracking data flow within and outside the organization, including who is accessing the data and for what purpose.

Are you investing in the right features?

Given this wide spectrum of aspects that require monitoring for optimal cloud security, it's no surprise that businesses today are extensively investing in an array of tools and services. Yet, traditional tools frequently fall short in managing the dynamic nature of the public cloud infrastructure and rules-based security systems commonly contribute to alert fatigue and a surge of false positives, exacerbating the challenges that many security teams face today.

By integrating and automating monitoring across these crucial areas, businesses can substantially enhance their cloud security posture, minimize risks, and ensure stringent regulatory compliance. When searching for a holistic security tool that ticks all these boxes, key features to look for include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), workload monitoring, and behavioral anomaly detection.

Security platforms with anomaly detection capabilities offer superior protection, learning user behaviors in the cloud and pinpointing anything unusual. They also must be able to secure cloud workloads at scale, adjusting to the cloud's dynamism without interrupting threat detection or misconfiguration checks. The ideal platforms also leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze data and identify patterns to understand your unique data and provide the best risk guidance for your specific business, while also enabling you to contain and react to threats as soon as possible.

Learn more about cloud security

The businesses most likely to use security to their advantage are the ones implementing both proactive and reactive security strategies. To prepare you to have informed conversations about cloud security and to learn more about cloud risks and threats, read The basics of cloud security for CEOs and CFOs.

