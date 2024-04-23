Profit From the Panic: 3 Stocks to Buy as Fear Hits Wall Street

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the wild world of Wall Street, where fear is sometimes the only emotion present, shrewd investors see both danger and significant profit possibilities. Out of all the options, three firms seem particularly promising. These titans of industry, which are leaders in semiconductors, data centers and renewable energy, have resiliently survived the storm and are well-positioned for substantial expansion.

The first has demonstrated impressive revenue growth. The company enhanced its operating edge in its data center business, especially amid industry-wide headwinds common to the semiconductor industry. Similarly, the second one’s data center business has experienced exponential growth due to the increasing demand for its accelerated computing solutions.

Finally, the third one’s energy storage business has expanded phenomenally in the field of renewable energy. This indicates an acceleration of the transition towards sustainable solutions. The company exhibits technological brilliance by establishing industry supremacy in energy storage with triple-digit growth in battery deployments.

Explore these companies’ development paths and fundamental qualities in greater detail. This will help us understand why they provide attractive investment prospects even in the face of market volatility.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

At the top line, Dourth quart 2023 sales growth for Advanced Micro Device‘s (NASDAQ:AMD) data center segment was 38% higher than the previous year. This development suggests that the data center sector is in high demand for AMD’s offerings. In the segment, AMD was able to boost its operating margin despite the massive revenue gain. The segment’s operating income margin grew from 27% to 29% year-over-year (YoY), reflecting better cost control and operational efficiency.

Throughout Q4, the leading hyperscalers — Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) — boosted the number of cloud instances powered by AMD. This suggests high consumer acceptance and confidence in AMD’s products among data center users. Hence, these massive tech companies’ choice of AMD’s cloud infrastructure solutions represents the performance, dependability and affordability of AMD’s products.

Finally, AMD’s gains in server CPU revenue share have been fueled by a solid increase in the price of its fourth-generation EPYC processors. Therefore, this suggests that data center clients are rapidly adopting AMD’s EPYC CPUs, establishing the company as a solid rival in the server CPU business.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Below the Sky / Shutterstock.com

The boost in sales indicates the exceptional growth of Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) data center sector. The pattern signifies the growing demand across sectors for Nvidia’s accelerated computing solutions and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. This increase is a result of Nvidia’s solid market positioning and capacity to meet the expanding accelerated computing requirements of businesses throughout the globe.

Furthermore, data center sales reached $18.4 billion in Q4, up 27% sequentially and a startling 409% YoY. The significant increase in data center earnings is ascribed to many demand factors, including data processing, training and inference. The diversity in the top-line highlights Nvidia’s capacity to serve a wide range of clients, such as major cloud service providers, businesses specializing in GPUs and enterprise software vendors. Thus, this varied revenue source reduces risk and demonstrates Nvidia’s flexibility in meeting client needs.

Lastly, Nvidia and Google worked together to prepare its data center and PC AI systems for Gemma language models. As seen in its work with Google, technological developments and strategic alliances strengthen Nvidia’s competitive edge. Overall, this highlights Nvidia’s dedication to advancement and cultivating partnerships to promote client uptake and revenue expansion.

Tesla (TSLA)

Source: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Tesla‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) energy storage division saw considerable growth based on the solid rise in battery deployments. The energy storage business delivered nearly 15 gigawatt hours of batteries in 2023, compared to 6.5 gigawatt hours in 2022. This indicates triple-digit YoY growth and a solid market for Tesla’s renewable energy solutions. Similarly, the increase in battery deployments indicates Tesla’s massive lead in the energy storage sector and its capacity to profit from the global shift to renewable energy sources.

Moreover, Tesla’s energy solution business is another fundamental solidity over its progressive automotive business. Model Y became the best-selling vehicle, with over 1.2 million units delivered in Q4. The lead of Model Y diversifies Tesla’s electric vehicle portfolio, reducing reliance on a single-vehicle model. Furthermore, introducing version 12 of full self-driving (FSD) software is a game changer that leverages end-to-end AI.

Finally, Tesla has solid manufacturing competence and technological proficiency in mass-producing high-quality lithium-ion batteries. This makes Tesla’s products more appealing to consumers by utilizing economies of scale and ongoing advancement. Thus, Tesla may reduce prices and increase the performance and efficiency of its energy storage solutions.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in AMD and NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Profit From the Panic: 3 Stocks to Buy as Fear Hits Wall Street appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.