Profit at DIY retailer Kingfisher falls 20%

March 21, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - European home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L reported a 20% fall in 2022-23 profit after the pandemic drove a record outcome in the previous year and forecast a further fall in its new financial year.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Tuesday it made an adjusted pretax profit of 758 million pounds ($929 million) in the year to Jan. 31 2023, versus guidance of 730-760 million pounds and 949 million pounds made in 2021-22.

($1 = 0.8162 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

