Profit at Brazil's telecom operator TIM more than doubles

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecommunications operator TIM TIMS3.SA reported on Monday a 104% jump in its second-quarter net profit, boosted by the performance of its mobile phone business in addition to cost control measures.

TIM Brasil, controlled by Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, posted a profit of 638 million reais ($135 million) in the April-to-June period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) landed at 2.914 billion reais, or 17% above the year-earlier quarter.

Profitability as measured by the EBITDA margin grew 3.7 percentage points from the first quarter to reach nearly 50%, compared to profits in the first quarter using the same metric. Compared to last year's second quarter, profitability grew 3.4 percentage points.

TIM pointed out in its filing that its service revenue was the main driver of growth in the quarter "along with better cost control and reduced expense burdens."

Meanwhile, total revenue grew 9.2% to total 5.86 billion reais, while revenue from TIM's main mobile phone services business reached 5.37 billion reais.

Last week, competitor Telefonica Brasil SA VIVT3.SAreported 50% profit growth for the second quarter, backed by robust figures in its mobile phone business.

($1 = 4.7241 reais)

