Profit at Berlusconi-backed MediaForEurope down 44% as advertising sales flatten

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster MediaForEurope (MFE) MFEA.MIMFEB.MI on Wednesday reported a 44% fall in first-half operating profit on the back of flat advertising sales and rising energy costs.

Owned by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, MFE said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 112 million euros ($107.15 million) in the six months ending June.

Gross domestic advertising sales, which make the bulk of the group's revenue, stood at 976.4 million in the first half, broadly flat from 976.9 million euros the year before.

($1 = 1.0453 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.