Profire Energy (PFIE) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 3.40

The average one-year price target for Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) has been revised to 3.40 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 2.89 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.53% from the latest reported closing price of 1.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Profire Energy. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 45.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFIE is 0.12%, an increase of 42.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 25,697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,596K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 112.24% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,025K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,034K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 136.02% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,685K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares, representing a decrease of 51.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 71.88% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,624K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 20.71% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 1,617K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Profire Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada.

