Profire Energy (PFIE) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 3.83

The average one-year price target for Profire Energy (NasdaqCM:PFIE) has been revised to 3.82 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 3.40 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.50% from the latest reported closing price of 1.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in Profire Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFIE is 0.07%, a decrease of 33.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 25,120K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 2,620K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,596K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 41.44% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,002K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 41.60% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,692K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,685K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 89.16% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,638K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 41.52% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,583K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,603K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFIE by 43.69% over the last quarter.

Profire Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Profire Energy is a technology company providing solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances while mitigating potential environmental impacts related to the operation of these devices. It is primarily focused in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry; however, the Company has commenced identifying applications in other industries where their solutions can likely add value. Profire specializes in the engineering and design of burner and combustion management systems and solutions used on a variety of natural and forced draft applications. Its products and services are sold primarily throughout North America. It has an experienced team of sales and service professionals that are strategically positioned across the United States and Canada. Profire has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.