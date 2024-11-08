Proficient Auto Logistics reports Q3 adjusted EPS 7c, consensus 6c

Reports Q3 revenue $91.51M, consensus $90.66M. Rick O’Dell, Proficient’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Proficient’s third quarter financial results reflect broad-based reductions in auto shipments as manufacturers sought to address excessive inventory on dealer lots. Our market share continued to increase over the course of the quarter, however, as evidenced by a year-over-year volume decline of 0.4% in our portfolio compared to an overall 1.9% decline in SAAR for the same period. The soft market reduced the level of demand for our dedicated fleet service as well as much of the opportunity for ad hoc spot buys during the quarter – both of which typically command a price premium relative to contract services – and this had a detrimental impact on our revenue mix and operating ratio during the quarter.”

