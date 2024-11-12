News & Insights

Stocks
PAL

Proficient Auto Logistics price target lowered to $15 from $17 at Barrington

November 12, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barrington lowered the firm’s price target on Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) to $15 from $17 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm views the quarter as an “unfortunate start as a public company due to industry weakness,” but believes that as Proficient executes its growth strategy and its margins expand, the stock’s valuation discount will dissipate over time.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.