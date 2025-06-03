Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. to Attend William Blair Growth Stock Conference and Host Investor Call in August

Proficient Auto Logistics executives will attend the William Blair Growth Stock Conference and host an investor call on August 11, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. announced that its leadership team, including CEO Rick O’Dell, COO Amy Rice, and CFO Brad Wright, will attend the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 4, 2025, where they will engage with investors and provide materials on their website. Additionally, the company will hold an investor conference call on August 11, 2025, to discuss its quarterly financial results. Proficient Auto Logistics, which specializes in auto transportation and logistics services, is one of the largest fleets in North America, formed from seven operating companies since its IPO in May 2024. The release includes cautionary notes about forward-looking statements, highlighting the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with future business outcomes.

Potential Positives

Proficient Auto Logistics is participating in a prominent investment conference, enhancing its visibility in the investment community.

The company is hosting an investor conference call to discuss its operating and financial results, allowing for direct engagement with investors and transparency regarding performance.

The release indicates the company has one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America, highlighting its scale and potential for market influence.

Potential Negatives

Presence of substantial risks and uncertainties in the forward-looking statements may indicate to investors that the company's future performance is highly unpredictable.

Potential reliance on key executives for strategic direction, which could present a risk if any of them were to leave the company.

The mention of competition and the ability to maintain profitability under fluctuating market conditions may raise concerns about the company's competitive position and financial stability.

FAQ

What date is the William Blair Growth Stock Conference?

The William Blair Growth Stock Conference is scheduled for June 4, 2025.

Who will represent Proficient Auto Logistics at the conference?

Rick O’Dell, Amy Rice, and Brad Wright will represent the company at the conference.

How can investors access conference materials?

Conference materials will be available on the Company's website under the "Investor Relations" section on the conference day.

When will the investor conference call take place?

The investor conference call is set for 5:00 p.m. EDT on August 11, 2025.

How can I participate in the conference call?

Investors can register for the conference call online to receive dial-in information and a unique PIN.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PAL Insider Trading Activity

$PAL insiders have traded $PAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD D ODELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 64,300 shares for an estimated $528,684 .

. AMY F. RICE (President and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $14,108 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $PAL stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAL) (the “Company”) today announced that Rick O’Dell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amy Rice, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Brad Wright, Chief Financial Officer will attend the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 4, 2025. During this conference, Messrs. O’Dell and Wright and Ms. Rice expect to participate in a series of meetings with members of the investment community. The materials used during the meetings will be posted to the Company’s website that day at



proficientautologistics.com



under “Investor Relations”.





The Company also announced that it will host an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Monday, August 11, 2025, to discuss its operating and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. A press release disclosing those results will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. EDT on that day. Investors are invited to join the conference call by registering through this link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa8f63630c99c498cbbb1d9a5df394445



, once registered, you will receive a dial-in and a unique pin to join the conference. You may also join the listen-only Webcast via



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j5w37j4m



.







About Proficient Auto Logistics







We are a leading specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. Through the combination of seven industry-leading operating companies since our IPO in May 2024, we operate one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America. We offer a broad range of auto transportation and logistics services, primarily focused on transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, or regional rail yards to auto dealerships around the country.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assume future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025 (the “Annual Report”), and elsewhere in the Annual Report. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the economic conditions in the global markets in which we operate; our ability to successfully implement our business strategy, effectively respond to changes in market dynamics and customer preferences, and achieve the anticipated benefits and associated cost savings of such strategies and actions; our ability to recruit and retain qualified driving associates, independent contractors and third-party auto transportation and logistics companies; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; our expectations regarding the successful implementation of our acquisitions; geopolitical developments and additional changes in international trade policies and relations; the effect of any international conflicts or terrorist activities, on the United States and global economies in general, the transportation industry, or us in particular, and what effects these events will have on our costs and the demand for our services; our ability to manage our network capacity and cost structure for capital expenditures and operating expenses, and match it to shifting and future customer volume levels; our ability to compete effectively against current and future competitors; our ability to maintain our profitability despite quarterly fluctuations in our results, whether due to seasonality, large cyclical events, or other causes; and our future financial and operating results; our expectations regarding the period during which we will qualify as an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act; and our use of the net proceeds from the IPO and the sufficiency of our existing cash to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements.





The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Investor Relations:





Brad Wright





Chief Financial Officer and Secretary





Phone: 904-506-4317





email:



investor.relations@proautologistics.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.