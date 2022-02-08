Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) shareholders have earned a 29% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) share price is 29% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 3.1% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Looking back further, the share price is 24% higher than it was three years ago.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Professional Holding was able to grow EPS by 133% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 29% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Professional Holding, despite the growth. Interesting.

NasdaqGS:PFHD Earnings Per Share Growth February 8th 2022

We know that Professional Holding has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Professional Holding's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

It's nice to see that Professional Holding shareholders have gained 29% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 7%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. Before spending more time on Professional Holding it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

