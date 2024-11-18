Professional Diversity Network subsidiary partners with AI Geo in job seeking

Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) subsidiary company TalentAlly announced a strategic partnership with AI Geometric to offer job seekers three complimentary, AI-powered virtual interview practice sessions. This AI-driven interview solution integrates resume review insights with realistic interview practice. These AI-powered virtual interview practice sessions simulate real interview scenarios. For employers, TalentAlly and AI Geo are exploring AI-driven automation to streamline candidate screening, providing deeper insights into candidates’ skills, behaviors, and cultural fit-leading to more efficient hiring decisions.

