Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces $1.3 Million Investment in AI Geometric Ltd. to Enhance TalentAlly Recruitment Platform

Professional Diversity Network invests $1.3 million in AI Geometric to enhance its recruitment platform, TalentAlly, with advanced AI technology.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) has announced a strategic investment of $1.3 million in AI Geometric Ltd., acquiring a 13% equity stake. This investment aims to enhance TalentAlly LLC, PDN's recruitment platform, by integrating advanced AI technologies for automating job applications, screening candidates, and preparing for interviews. Amid rising unemployment, this collaboration seeks to improve connections between job seekers and employers, enabling candidates to showcase their skills more dynamically and allowing employers to make more informed hiring decisions. TalentAlly will also offer job seekers a free trial of AI-powered interview practice and resume optimization. Both companies emphasize their commitment to revolutionizing recruitment and addressing global employment challenges, with AI Geometric aiming to facilitate one million job placements by 2026.

PDN's strategic $1.3 million investment in AI Geometric Ltd. secures a 13% equity stake, positioning the company for potential future growth and innovation in its recruitment platform, TalentAlly.

The partnership with AI Geometric is expected to significantly enhance TalentAlly's AI-driven recruitment capabilities, benefiting both job seekers and employers through improved efficiency in hiring processes.

The initiative includes offering job seekers a one-week free trial for AI-powered services, differentiating TalentAlly in the competitive job market and potentially generating new revenue streams.

PDN's investment aligns with its mission to improve employment opportunities for diverse individuals, reinforcing the company's commitment to inclusivity and professional development.

The company's investment in AI Geometric Ltd. may raise concerns about the allocation of resources, particularly given the significant job cuts across various industries impacting the company's target audience.

Forward-looking statements in the press release highlight potential risks and uncertainties regarding the company's future financial performance and operational stability.

The press release does not address how the collaboration will differentiate TalentAlly from existing competitors in a saturated recruitment market, which could affect investor confidence and expectations.

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational, and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced a strategic $1.3 million investment in AI Geometric Ltd., securing a 13% equity stake as of January 27, 2025. This pivotal investment is set to revolutionize the technological infrastructure of TalentAlly LLC, PDN’s flagship recruitment platform, enhancing its AI-driven recruitment ecosystem, which includes automated job applications, intelligent candidate screening, and interactive interview preparation, benefiting both job seekers and employers alike.





Amid significant job cuts across U.S. industries and with over 250 million individuals seeking employment globally, TalentAlly remains dedicated to helping job seekers secure their ideal roles while supporting employers in making efficient, cost-effective, and high-quality hires. Our partnership with AI Geometric bridges a critical gap between job seekers and employers, driving the future of the job market. This collaboration empowers candidates to present their skills more effectively and enables employers to make informed, data-driven hiring decisions with greater efficiency.





Through this strategic alliance, we aim to redefine how job seekers and employers connect by eliminating communication barriers. Employers can train AI tools to engage directly with candidates, managing inquiries, conducting interviews, and matching top talent to their specific needs. This interactive platform streamlines enterprise recruitment, enhances hiring efficiency, and delivers superior outcomes for employers. At the same time, job seekers gain unprecedented access to potential employers, allowing them to communicate directly with hiring managers or supervisors through AI—moving beyond traditional resume submissions to more dynamic, meaningful interactions.





The integration of AI Geo’s state-of-the-art technology will:









Empower Job Seekers



: Automate job applications with AI-driven precision while also providing advanced interview preparation and resume optimization, enabling them to better communicate their value to prospective employers and boost their success rate.



: Automate job applications with AI-driven precision while also providing advanced interview preparation and resume optimization, enabling them to better communicate their value to prospective employers and boost their success rate.





Streamline Recruitment Processes



: Automate candidate sourcing, screening, and job application processes, enabling businesses to identify and engage with top talent at scale with greater efficiency.



: Automate candidate sourcing, screening, and job application processes, enabling businesses to identify and engage with top talent at scale with greater efficiency.





Enhance Hiring Outcomes



: Provide employers with AI-powered insights for more precise talent matching, from sourcing to hiring, ensuring that candidates align with job requirements and company culture from the outset.











As part of the collaboration, TalentAlly offers job seekers a one-week free trial to AI-powered virtual interview practice sessions and resume optimization, enhancing candidate preparedness and confidence. This initiative differentiates TalentAlly in the competitive job board market and opens new revenue streams through enhanced employer services.





“This investment unlocks transformative potential for TalentAlly, benefiting both job seekers and employers while securing PDN a 13% equity stake in AI Geo,” said Adam He, CEO of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. “We believe this collaboration will set new benchmarks in recruitment efficiency and candidate experience, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and dynamic employment landscape.”





Jeffery Zeng, CEO of AI Geo, added, “Our goal of facilitating 1 million job placements by 2026 represents a $5 billion economic impact and marks a critical step toward addressing global unemployment. PDN’s investment fuels our mission to revolutionize human capital management, leveraging next-generation AI systems to transform hiring practices and create scalable solutions for global employment challenges.”







About TalentAlly







TalentAlly LLC is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to bridge the gap between diverse individuals and inclusive companies by providing a platform that empowers job seekers in their pursuit of fulfilling careers.





For more information about TalentAlly, please visit





www.talentally.com





.







About Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN)







Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is committed to driving talents, empowering professionals, and connecting global talents through our three subsidiaries - TalentAlly LLC, International Association of Women (IAW), and RemoteMore USA Inc., working synergistically to create inclusive opportunities and foster professional growth worldwide.







TalentAlly



is the nation’s leading talent recruitment platform, helping organizations identify and acquire top talent;



IAW



is a global professional networking community that empowers nearly one million women through education, mentorship, and leadership opportunities, both online and in person; and



RemoteMore



is a technology-driven remote hiring marketplace that connects businesses with skilled developers worldwide, eliminating geographic barriers to talent acquisition.





For more information about Professional Diversity Network, Inc., please visit





www.ipdn.com





.







About AI Geometric







AI Geometric Ltd. is transforming talent acquisition with an AI-driven recruitment ecosystem that automates job applications, intelligently matches candidates with roles, and provides tailored interview coaching—empowering businesses to hire faster and smarter. Our platform not only helps job seekers refine their skills but also automates job applications and improves hiring outcomes for businesses. For businesses, our platform enhances hiring by aligning candidate profiles with company values and culture, ensuring better job fits and fostering long-term, productive relationships. AI Geometric makes the hiring process more efficient and effective for both candidates and employers.





For more information, visit





www.aigeometric.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains information about IPDN’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, and global economic activity in general. IPDN may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.







Press Contact for IPDN:







Professional Diversity Network, Inc.





Tel: (312) 614-0950





Email: investors@ipdn.com



