Professional beauty products drive Coty quarterly revenue beat

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Coty Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, bolstered by strong demand for its professional beauty products.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Coty Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, bolstered by strong demand for its professional beauty products. Net revenue fell to $2.35 billion from $2.51 billion, but were still ahead of analysts' estimates of $2.34 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. [nBwbC82zXa] Net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $21.1 million, or three cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $960.6 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;)) Keywords: COTY INC RESULTS/ (URGENT)

